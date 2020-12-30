Why Isn't Taylor Lautner Playing Sharkboy In 'We Can Be Heroes'? Find Out

Netflix recently released its original film We Can Be Heroes for the viewers all over the world. The movie helmed by Robert Rodriguez is kind of a follow up to the 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. We Can Be Heroes features the titular characters from the 2005 movie in an adult avatar. The movie sees Taylor Dooley reprising her role of Lavagirl but Taylor Lautner does not return as the popular character of Sharkboy.

A lot of fans are surprised by the movie’s cast and have been left with a question why isn't Taylor Lautner Playing Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes? For all the people who are curious about why did Taylor Lautner not play Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes, here is everything you need to know about it.

Why Isn't Taylor Lautner Playing Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes?

In an interview with Decider, director Robert Rodriguez explained why isn't Taylor Lautner playing Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes. He said that the movie was never meant to be a sequel fo the 2005 movie. He had asked Taylor Dooley if she could reprise her role of Lavagirl. But as the movie is not about her and Sharkboy, there was not a lot of dialogue. She agreed to come back for the role. However, the role of Sharkboy did not have any lines in the movie and Rodriguez thought that it would not be appropriate for a popular actor like Taylor Lautner to play such a role in this movie.

Rodriguez mentioned that he had informed Taylor Lautner that the movie is being made but he had also told him that his character would not be having a major presence in the movie. The report added that he called Taylor and said that as the movie is not a sequel, Sharkboy will have his face covered the whole time.

Rodriguez did not want the movie to look like a demerit against Taylor Lautner which is why they went with another actor. However, the director has not ruled out the possibility of Lautner reprising his role of Sharkboy as he feels that if We Can Be Heroes does good and there is bigger play in the future, maybe it could be worth Taylor Lautner’s time.

Who is Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes?

A lot of people have been wondering who is Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes. The role is played by JJ Dashnaw in the movie. The role is just a cameo and the plot does not centre around the adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. JJ Dashnaw is known for his movies like Sin City, Grindhouse and Spy Kids among others.

Image Credits: Taylor Lautner and wecanbeheroesmovie Instagram

