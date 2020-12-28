Who Plays Sharkboy In 'We Can Be Heroes'? Know The Cast Of This Superhero Fantasy Film

We Can Be Heroes is the stand-alone sequel to the popular superhero fantasy movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. It was one of the widely anticipated movies by the fans of the latter film. The movie has been directed by Robert Rodriguez. We Can Be Heroes released on December 25, 2020, on Netflix. There has a lot of reshuffling in the cast of the film but what the fans wanted to know most was who plays Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes. Read ahead to know.

We Can Be Heroes Sharkboy character

Who plays Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes?

JJ Dashnaw played the iconic character of Sharkboy in We Can Be Heroes. In the first part of the film, this character was essayed by Taylor Lautner. The character of Sharkboy only appeared in a cameo role in the film as the plotline does not centre their adventures. JJ Dashnow was also seen in the movies Sin City, Grindhouse and Spy Kids as well. He is predominantly known for his work as a stuntman. According to a report by Screenrant, Taylor Lautner was open to returning in the role of Sharkboy only if a remake of the movie was to happen.

The plotline of We Can Be Heroes revolves around the children of these former superheroes. The parents of these children have been kidnapped by alien invaders. They, then, team up to save their parents and the world as well. All of these children possess superhero powers except Missy Moreno. The children of these former superheroes are seen to be possessing superpowers like predicting the future, becoming invisible anytime they please and the ability to scream like a sonar scream.

The cast of We Can Be Heroes is been widely appreciated for their performances. The cast of the movie is a star-studded affair as it sees some of the most popular actors from the industry. In the movie, YaYa Gosselin played Missy Moreno, Pedro Pascal played Marcus Moreno, Adriana Barraza played Marie Moreno, Priyanka Chopra played Ms Granada who is the antagonist in the film, Taylor Dooley played Lavagirl while Christian Slater played Tech-No. Vivien Lyra Blair played the character of Guppy, Sharkboy and Lavagirl’s daughter. Taylor Dooley played the character of Lavagirl in the first part as well.

