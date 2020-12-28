Who Plays Miracle Guy In 'We Can Be Heroes'? Know The Cast Of The Superhero Film

We Can Be Heroes is a superhero film written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, serving as a stand-alone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, which released in 2005. The movie has an ensemble cast of popular actors from Hollywood as well as child actors, whom the film revolves around. The plot of the superhero movie follows Missy Moreno and a group of children and how they team up against alien invaders who kidnap Earth's superheroes. Read on to know about We Can Be Heroes cast.

Also Read | 'We Can Be Heroes' New Posters Featuring Priyanka Chopra Jones, Pedro Pascal & Others Out

Also Read | 'We Can Be Heroes' Cast: Read To Know Who Will Star In This Much-awaited Superhero Film

Who plays Miracle Guy in We Can Be Heroes?

The character of Miracle Guy is portrayed by Boyd Holbrook in the superhero movie. He plays a superhero with superhuman strength. Boyd Holbrook is an American actor and model who started his acting career in 2008 with the film Milk, where he portrayed the character of Denton Smith. He has worked in a number of films including The Reunion, The Host, Out of the Furnace, The Skeleton Twins, and In The Shadow of the Moon. His television shows include Narcos, The Big C, The Fugitive among others. The 39-year-old actor also received the award for Breakthrough Performer at the Hamptons International Film Festival for his role in The Host.

We Can Be Heroes cast

Christian Slater

Christian Slater plays Tech-No, a superhero with technology powers. Slater made his film debut with The Legend of Billie Jean in 1985 and became widely-known after playing J.D. in the 1989 black comedy Heathers. Among his most notable projects are True Romance, Interview with the Vampire, and the TV series Mr. Robot.

Also Read | 'Heroes' Star Ali Larter Responds To Accusations Made By Former Co-star Leonard Roberts

Taylor Dooley

Taylor Dooley reprises her role as Lavagirl, a superhero with lava based powers. She portrays Sharkboy’s wife and Guppy’s mother. After her role as Lavagirl, Taylor appeared in projects like Whitepaddy and Hell Mountain, and played Rachelle in one episode of House.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appears in the film as Miss Granada, the leader of an organization filled with superpowered kids. The actor is very well-known for her work in Hindi as well as English films and television. She rose to fame after her win at the Miss World pageant in 2000 and stepped into the American television industry with the series Quantico. Her other popular works include Fashion, Barfi, Isn't It Romantic, Krrish, Don, Quantico, Baywatch among others.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Nov 19: Mahira Taunts Preeta Before The Celebration

Other cast members of the film include Pedro Pascal, Adriana Barraza, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell and Brently Heilbron.

Image Credits: Taylor Dooley official Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.