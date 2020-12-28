Does Missy Have Powers In 'We Can Be Heroes'? Details Of All Superheroes And Their Power

We Can Be Heroes is a superhero ensemble film on Netflix. The movie recently released this Christmas on December 25, 2020. The cast includes a number of superhero parents and their kids who also possess superpowers. Now if you watched the movie and are wondering - 'Does Missy have powers in We Can Be Heroes?', read this article to know more.

Does Missy have powers in We Can Be Heroes?

The young actor named YaYa Gosselin plays the role of Missy Moreno in the film. Missy Moreno is the lead character in the film We Can Be Heroes. Despite being the protagonist in the film who can be seen fighting the aliens in a power suit just like all the other characters in the trailer, Missy, unfortunately, has no superpowers of her own. She is the daughter of Marcus Moreno who is retired from the Heroics gang but still works at the headquarters. He is a powerful swordsman and fighter.

Now although Miss Moreno doesn't have superpowers like other kids in the film, she does have the power to motivate others and guide everyone to use their powers to help save the planet and their parents from the alien invaders. Missy Moreno might be the strongest character in this superhero ensemble as she acts as the leader and saves everyone in the film. The smart and quick instincts and logic of Missy come in handy when she uses the powers of other kids to guide everyone.

Who are the other super kids in the film and what are their powers?

We Can Be Heroes has Lyon Daniels as Noodles, Invisi Girl’s son. Andy Walken as Wheels, Miracle Guy's son. Hala Finley as Ojo, Ms. Granada's stepdaughter, who is also good at managing things just like her stepmother played by Priyanka Chopra. Lotus Blossom is seen as A Capella, Ms. Vox's daughter. She can move objects by using her voice.

Dylan Henry Lau is seen as Slo-Mo, Blinding Fast's son. Andrew Diaz stars as Facemaker, Crushing Low's child. He can change his appearance. Isaiah Russell-Bailey stars as Rewind and Akira Akbar as Fast Forward who are twins and can alter time. They are Crimson Legend & Red Lightning Fury's children. Nathan Blair features as Wild Card, who can possess any superpower imaginable. He is Tech-No's son and the hand leader with all the power one can harness.

