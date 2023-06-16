Priyanka Chopra Says Bollywood Experience Helped Her Do Stunts In Russo Brothers' Citadel

In the upcoming series Citadel, global superstar Priyanka Chopra is playing the role of a spy. She stars alongside Richard Madden, captivating audiences with an enticing blend of action and espionage. The highly anticipated show, produced by the Russo brothers, promises to pay homage to the great spy genre classics while adding its own unique twists.

Priyanka portrays the character of Nadia Sinh, a skilled operative who joins forces with her former partner, Mason Kane (played by Richard Madden). They race against time to prevent the nefarious organisations known as Manticore from gaining global control.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel will feature spin-offs in other nations and languages.

It ranks as the second-most costly series of all time.

Priyanka's first assignment that offered her equal pay was Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra reveals that one aspect that sets her apart

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about doing stunts in the show Citadel. According to her the one aspect that sets her apart in her portrayal of Nadia is her extensive experience doing stunts in Bollywood films. Priyanka is known for her diverse acting career spanning Bollywood and Hollywood. "Having had stunting from my Bollywood movies and my work in Hollywood has made me trust my body", she said.

(Priyanka Chopra did her own stunt in Citadel | Image: AmazonPrime India/Instagram)

Reflecting on her collaboration with the Russo brothers, she expressed her admiration for their visionary approach to storytelling. "Their vision for everything is always bigger than the last idea they had," she states. She acknowledges their ability to constantly push boundaries and create larger-than-life experiences. She further said that her partnership with the filmmaker-duo has allowed her to work closely with them, learn from their expertise, and embrace the complexity of her character within the intricate world of Citadel.

Priyanka talks about the Russo Brothers' visionary approach and love for food

Interestingly, Chopra Jonas also highlights the Russo brothers' love for food as a reason she trusted and enjoyed working with them. "And also, they love food, and I trust people who eat," she asserts with enthusiasm.

(Priyanka Chopra with The Russo Brother at the Citadel event | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

As Citadel brings together the worlds of espionage and action, Priyanka's portrayal of Nadia Sinh promises to captivate audiences with her daring stunts and dynamic presence. Combining her Bollywood training with the Russo brothers’ creative vision, the actress showcases her confidence and ability to shine in the physically demanding role. With the series amining for global domination, Citadel aspires to become a thrilling addition to the spy genre.