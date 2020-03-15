Priyanka Chopra As Mary Kom Nailed In Many Heartwarming Scenes From The Film; Watch

Priyanka Chopra has given a glorious contribution to the film industry with some powerful performances. With films like Fashion, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf and Bajirao Mastani, the actor has time and again proved her mettle as a performer. One of her landmark films is the film Mary Kom.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Pictures With The Jonas Family Will Leave You All Warm

The film was a biographical sports drama which was based on the life of the renowned boxer and traced her historic win at the 2008 World Boxing Championship in Ningbo. It was helmed by Omung Kumar. There are some heart-warming scenes from the film where Priyanka Chopra shone out due to her impeccable act.

Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra's Fashion Ensembles Triggered A Meme-fest On Social Media

Here are some of the heart-warming scenes of Priyanka Chopra from Mary Kom

The one where Mary Kom rises against all odds

Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom can be seen full of determination as she waits patiently waits for her coach to give her a chance. One cannot help but root for Mary Kom looking at all the hardships she faced. Priyanka Chopra's powerful dialogue, 'Kisi ko itna bhi mat darao ki darr hi khatam ho jaye' adds to the essence of the scene.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Role In 'Baywatch' Was Written For A Male? Know Lesser-known Facts

When Mary Kom decided to chose her passion

Mary Kom constantly faces many tribulations on her path to success. There is one scene in the film wherein Mary's father asks her to chose between her family and boxing and she fearlessly chooses her passion. Priyanka Chopra was a visual delight with her expressions on this scene.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Is A 'lucky Woman', Fans Say After Seeing Nick's Sweet Gesture

When Mary Kom is not recognized

The film also has a moment wherein people fail to recognize Mary Kom despite her several achievements in the field of boxing. The viewers felt her frustration and anger in the scene. Needless to say, Priyanka Chopra portrayed the scene beautifully.

Also Read: Big Talk Is Forgotten, It's Performance Which Stays: Mary Kom Post Qualifying For Olympics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.