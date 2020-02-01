Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra's Entrepreneurial Ventures

Madhu Chopra is a popular film producer, former physician of the Indian Army and a successful businesswoman from Jharkhand. She is also the mother of the famous international star, Priyanka Chopra. Furthermore, the 60-year-old celebrity mom served the Indian Army as a physician for a very long time. In fact, she was also a certified pilot. Here are her approximate net worth and age.

Madhu Chopra's Net Worth

₹ 34, 00,00,000

Madhu Chopra's income reportedly comes primarily from her business ventures. She owns a cosmetology clinic in suburban Mumbai. She also is the co-founder and managing director of Purple Pebble Pictures, a production house that she started with her daughter Priyanka Chopra.

Madhu Chopra's age

Madhu Chopra is 60 years old. (16th June 1958)

About Madhu Chopra's daughter

Madhu Chopra's daughter, Priyanka Chopra recently got married to the famous pop singer, Nick Jonas. The 25-year-old singer is a member of American Pop-Rock band known as Jonas Brothers. The two have been spotted on various events together. Read more to know about Madhu Chopra’s daughter, Priyanka Chopra’s marriage.

Priyanka Chopra's marriage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the year 2019 after they got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. It was also reported that the couple spent over $461,000 at the venue of their wedding. She has recently seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink in which Priyanka is seen playing the role of Aditi Chaudhary. She made a great comeback into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 drama after a gap of four years.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

