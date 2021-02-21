Priyanka Chopra Jonas' '60% Hair And 40% Lips' Throwback Pic Leaves Fans Mesmerised!

On Feb 19, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from an old photoshoot. Striking a pose in a poker face, the actor said that in this picture, one can see 60% of her hair and 40% of her lips. Dolled up in steamy white attire, Priyanka Chopra Jonas further shared that this was a still from 2018, from when she posed for Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

In this Instagram post, Priyanka put up a sunkissed image that highlighted her brown hair and plunge lips. She sported a white blouse top with a deep neckline. Priyanka's bouncy hair covered up her eyes. She was styled in a nude makeup look and the star wore dark shade lip colour. Here, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was styled by Sarah Gore Reeves.

The star's makeup was done by Yumi Mori. The Sky Is Pink actor's hair was styled by Owen Gould. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' nails wer styled by Gina Edwards. The actor was clicked by David Slijper. Sharing this picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "This picture is 60% hair and 40% lips and I’m here for it ðŸ˜‚ #fbf".

A peek into Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra enjoys car ride as she grooves to Diana Krall's song

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Priyanka Chopra Jonas were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "YU are so pretty", while another added, "And 100% heart". VJ Anusha Dandekar also commented on Priyanka's post. She wrote, "I AM HERE FOR IT!!! Dammmmmn!". Another fan commented, "I can never get enough of you. I finished your book last a Thursday. I attended two of your book tour talks! I love you!". Check out more fans' reactions below.

Image Credit - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram comment section

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra joins Board of Directors for Beyond Type 1, Nick Jonas gives warm welcome

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir, Unfinished was recently released worldwide. The book has been receiving positive reviews from readers and critics alike. Less than a week after the book release, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir got listed on The New York Times Best Sellers list. Currently, Unfinished is ranking at number one on the Nielsen Bookscan Bestseller list in India.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reveals how she lost pet Gino's IG account in a fun chat with Nick Jonas

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas was diagnosed with depression post her father's passing; Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.