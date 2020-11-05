Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Karwa Chauth 2020, Pours In Love For Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra observed a day long fast for husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020. She took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of them celebrating the festival online. Donning a red saree, Priyanka was all smiles.

Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth

In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen holding a Puja Ki Thali as she posed for the camera. The actor kept her look simple yet elegant by accessorising it with golden bangles, earrings, a ring and a pendant. Keeping in mind the traditional Indian culture, Priyanka did not fail to complete her look with a bindi and sindoor. In another photo, the couple looks extremely happy.

Nick Jonas endearingly embraces Priyanka Chopra, who in return cannot stop smiling. Nick opted for a casual ensemble and completed his look with a blue printed t-shirt paired with brown jeans. Take a look at it here:

Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.â¤ï¸ I love you @nickjonas

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans were quick to react. While some cheered for the couple by complementing Priyanka’s ‘glow’, others called her ‘beautiful and stunning’. Hearts and smiley emoticons were showered on the post in abundance. Here taking a quick glimpse at how fans reacted online:

Even husband Nick Jonas wasn’t behind to extend the wishes of Karwa Chauth 2020 amongst his fan army. Soon after Priyanka, Nick took to Instagram to express his love for the Baywatch actor. He went on to say, “Happy Karva Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship

It was in May 2018 when Priyanka and Nick took social media by storm by unveiling that they are dating. Jonas was soon to propose her in Crete, Greece and the duo got officially engaged in August 2018 in a Punjabi Roka ceremony at Priyanka’s Mumbai house. The same year in December, the couple tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

