Nick Jonas Posts A Flashback Picture With Priyanka; Says 'How Lucky Am I'

International pop star Nick Jonas recently took to social media to share a major throwback picture with wifey Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Through the picture, he put up a short appreciation post highlighting how lucky he considers himself to be. His fans have flooded the comments section with appreciation as they love to see the two love birds together.

Nick Jonas’ appreciation post for Priyanka

Singer Nick Jonas recently posted a throwback photograph on his social media, highlighting his affection for Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the picture posted, the love birds are seen posing for the camera while enjoying each other’s company at a get-together. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen leaning on Nick Jonas’ shoulder while Nick gives out a quirky expression for the cameras. They are both settled on the head of the couch while they pose dramatically in dim lighting.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen dressed in a simple yet elegant party wear in the picture posted. She is seen wearing a sequin-studded black dress with a matching formal blazer. The actor has left her hair open with soft curls while her makeup has been kept bold with maroon lip colour and light eye makeup.

Nick Jonas, on other hand, has opted for an urban cool attire with a simple white T-shirt and pair of black denim bottoms. He is also spotted wearing a heavy black jacket which has white threadwork in certain parts. He is seen with a frown across his face while he poses with his hands stretched out.

In the caption for the post, Nick Jonas has put up a small appreciation note for his lady love. He has indicated that he feels very lucky to have had Priyanka Chopra Jonas as his wife. He has also mentioned through a hashtag that the picture was taken long back. Have a look at the post on Nick Jonas’ Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have dropped appreciative comments for the couple and the way they carry their relationship. A few people have also mentioned how the two artists are made for each other. Have a look at a few comments here.

