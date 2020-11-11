Nick Jonas On His Quarantine With Priyanka Chopra; Says 'it Was The Biggest Upside'

Jumanji: The Next Level actor Nick Jonas recently opened up about the time he spent with wife Priyanka Chopra at their home in Los Angles during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. During his conversation, while talking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor-singer was asked about how he spent time with wife Priyanka Chopra during the lockdown as the duo is always busy travelling for work. The star replied that they spent so much quality time together.

During the interview, Nick spoke about how the Covid-19 pandemic quarantine with Priyanka Chopra was the 'biggest upside' for them. He said that despite their busy lives, spending so much quality time together would not have been possible if not for the pandemic.

Nick also said that just for a little bit, there was an upside as they were kind of planting their roots. He added that they both spend a lot of their time bouncing thoughts off each other, too. It was such an awesome thing to have that kind of built-in support at home, he added. Nick revealed that they are currently also working together on a number of things, at this point calling it a family business.

Nick also revealed that he have been able to stay creative whilst working on music, television development, film, and writing. He also said that he and Priyanka would not get time to spend if it was not for the lockdown as they both had super busy schedules over the last couple of years.

Priyanka's quarantine with Nick

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra opened up to Today's Hoda and Jenna about what she had discovered about Nick during their time alone in isolation, to which she responded that she still likes him despite spending so much time with him. Laughing at her response, she added that it felt amazing. The actor also added that she and Nick would never have had as much time as they had during the quarantine with each other. It took a global pandemic to align their schedules together, Chopra said. Giving more information about her time with Nick, Priyanka said that they had moved into a new house so that they had time to do it together.

