Priyanka Chopra Rocks The Saree Look Like No One Else & These Pics Are Proof

Priyanka Chopra is a very talented actor who started her career with Bollywood but went on to be globally famous. The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood is a very hardworking actor and a very fashionable celebrity. She is a style icon for millions, stays up to date with her wardrobe and fashion choices, and amazes fans every time she dons a saree. Let us take a look at some of her pictures wearing a saree.

Read Also: These Anushka Sharma Outfits Will Help You Ace Your Valentine's Day Date

5 times Priyanka Chopra stunned her fans in a saree:

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in the blue saree. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse of the same colour and kept her makeup minimal. The Gunday actor aced the look with a silver pair of earrings and blue bangles and kept her hair loose.

Read Also: Sona Mohapatra Slays Traditional Wear Like No One Else & Her Pics Are The Proof

Priyanka Chopra looks drop-dead beautiful in the glittering golden saree. She paired it with a strapless golden blouse and a very elegant golden necklace. She loosely tied her hair to the back and wore very simple makeup.

The Sky is Pink actor looks elegant and full of grace in the above picture. She donned a white and red polka dot saree with a red full-sleeved blouse. WIth red lips, she kept her hair tied and wore a beautiful golden pair of hanging earrings.

Read Also: Milind Soman Is Obsessed With Encouraging Fitness By Teaching People How To Do Push-ups

Priyanka Chopra looks breathtaking in the floral printed black saree and sleeveless blouse of the same colour. She went for a wavy hairstyle for this look and kept her hair loose. She wore nominal makeup and black bangles to round off the outfit perfectly.

The actor looks alluring in the above picture. She donned a baby pink saree with a sleeveless baby pink blouse and kept her hair tied. The same coloured shades and pretty flowers in her hair stole the show. She clearly knows how to get clicked by the camera.

Read Also: When Ryan Reynolds Proved That He Is The Funniest Actor On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.