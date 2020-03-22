Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Self-quarantine As They Cuddle Up At Their Los Angeles Home

Priyanka Chopra and her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas are practicing self-isolation in times of Coronavirus. On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture. In it, the actress can be seen sleeping on Nick’s lap with her pet dog lying close by. She is covered with a thick blanket as Nick has a protective arm around her. He looks at her as she is in deep slumber. The celebrity couple is self-quarantining in all true earnest. On Saturday, they completed 10 days of self quarantining themselves. Nick also shared a video, featuring both of them, to wish people to stay calm and to stay positive in difficult times. Read below-

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Day 11 of Quarantine

Not too long ago, the actor urged her followers to only rely on authentic sources of information on the coronavirus pandemic. She also arranged an Instagram live with a renowned personality from the World Health Organisation in order to spread awareness. The actor also added some parts of the interview to her story and expressed the importance of relying only on authentic sources of information.

Other than Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, other celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, have also done their part requesting fans to take up necessary measures.

Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh cases worldwide, with the number of deaths nearly 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported 335 confirmed cases and four deaths.

