The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Self-quarantine As They Cuddle Up At Their Los Angeles Home

Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra and her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas are practicing self-isolation in times of Coronavirus.Take a look at their picture below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra and her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas are practicing self-isolation in times of Coronavirus. On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture. In it, the actress can be seen sleeping on Nick’s lap with her pet dog lying close by. She is covered with a thick blanket as Nick has a protective arm around her. He looks at her as she is in deep slumber. The celebrity couple is self-quarantining in all true earnest. On Saturday, they completed 10 days of self quarantining themselves. Nick also shared a video, featuring both of them, to wish people to stay calm and to stay positive in difficult times. Read below- 

READ:  Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas 'hope Everyone Is Okay' In A Video Posted By Them

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Day 11 of Quarantine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Not too long ago, the actor urged her followers to only rely on authentic sources of information on the coronavirus pandemic. She also arranged an Instagram live with a renowned personality from the World Health Organisation in order to spread awareness. The actor also added some parts of the interview to her story and expressed the importance of relying only on authentic sources of information.

READ: Why Priyanka Chopra's 'Baywatch' Can Be A Spectacular Addition To Your Watch List

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Other than Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, other celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, have also done their part requesting fans to take up necessary measures.

READ: When Priyanka Chopra Impressed Vishal Dadlani With Her Singing Talent In 'unreleased Song'

Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh cases worldwide, with the number of deaths nearly 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported 335 confirmed cases and four deaths.

READ:  When Priyanka Chopra Spoke Highly Of Her Duchess Friend Meghan Markle

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Janta Curfew
JANTA CURFEW: LEADERS REJOICE AT 5
Syed Akbaruddin
INDIA'S ENVOY SPEAKS TO REPUBLIC TV
Coronavirus India
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: LIVE TRACKER
Andhra Pradesh
AP CM ANNOUNCES LOCKDOWN
WATCH: Mukesh Ambani gives shoutout to warriors of COVID-19 fight from his residence
MUKESH AMBANI HAILS COVID-19 HEROES
Varun Dhawan
BOLLYWOOD STARS AT 5 PM FOR 5 MINS