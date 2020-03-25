Priyanka-Nick ask WHO Doctors if their medical conditions are factors amid COVID-19, watch

One can gauge the gravity of the situation as countries are being ‘locked down’ amid the COVID-19 scare. The World Health Organisation has been doing their bit, trying to spread the various important guidelines and busting myths, and celebrities too have similarly been at the forefront of this fight. There was an integration of both as Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined doctors from WHO for an Instagram live session on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Priyanka spoke with Dr Tedros and Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove in a Q&A session. While the actor, who is also a UNICEF ambassador, primarily spoke during the interaction, Nick joined briefly and was the first to ask a question. Nick, who is type 1 diabetic, asked if his medical condition and that of Priyanka, who is asthametic, made them more susceptible to COVID-19?

The doctors agreed that those with diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, cancer, and other diseases and those above the age of 60 were more at the risk of contracting the disease. They asserted five points that needed to be followed: 1. Wash your hands for 20 seconds 2. Use your elbow if you have to sneeze or cough 3. Don’t touch your face 4. Keep your distance 5. Stay home if you symptoms.

Here’s the full answer:



Throughout the session, Priyanka also asked the doctors numerous other questions like whether coronavirus was airbourne, if one who has recovered from the disease can get it again, if there was a vaccine for it, if fever was not a compulsory symptom and what steps were being taken to help the low income group in the crisis.

Here are the answers to it:



Towards the end, the doctor also asked Priyanka what celebrities like her could do in the current pandemic. PeeCee replied, “One of the very important things I’m trying to do is make people understand that we’re all in the same boat and reiterate the five things you said. It is some sort of a weird leveller and it doesn’t matter you are, where you come from, it’s going to affect each one of us, each one needs to be socially responsible, as countries, individuals, as people. Like public people, I’m trying to do that by giving access to my fan base to you guys, and that’s my way of contributing, constantly talking about not to have a sense of panic, to think about others before we think about ourselves, stay home because that is very important.”

Watch the full video here:

Priyanka and Nick are in quarantine at their Los Angeles home since the last few days. USA has witnessed over 50,000 cases and more than 700 deaths due to COVID-19. India, meanwhile, has reported 539 cases and 10 deaths till now.

