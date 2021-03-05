Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Others Join ‘Educate Girls USA’ To Raise Funds For 'Bittu' Cast

Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective founded by Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh is collaborating with Educate Girls USA, an NGO founded by Safeena Husain to raise funds for the two young leads from the Oscar-contending short film BITTU-Rani and Renu Kumari. The collaboration has witnessed the support of Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas who gave a shout-out to the fundraiser event, standing in solidarity with the right to education for young girls.

Priyanka, Ekta Kapoor & Tahira to educate Bittu cast

Bittu explores the close friendship between two schoolgirls on a seemingly normal day at school. Set against the backdrop of the Himalayas, Bittu follows the story of an eight-year-old who must take matters into her own hands when her community fails to protect its most vulnerable. The film garnered critical acclaim and recognition for its distinct cinematography and poignant storytelling. Bittu's strength is also its unconventional casting. The central characters of the Bittu and Chand are played by first time performers, who were cast from the local community in Uttarakhand where the film was shot.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared, “Bittu is moving, raw and real. It takes a devasting incident and presents it from a unique perspective. As soon as I saw it, I knew I wanted to help give it the attention it deserves. It’s a great example of how women supporting women can make anything possible and the Indian Women Rising Collective is proof of that and I can’t wait to see what they do next. Cinema the world over needs more women to bring their voices, stories and perspectives to the fore and this is one step in that direction. This fundraiser will help these 2 amazing young girls, Rani & Renu Kumari continue their education and pursue all the dreams and ambitions they have for themselves and I hope that many will come forward to help make this a reality.”

Indian Women Rising (IWR) in a joint statement shared that the film Bittu is a special film and the two girls are its very soul. The performances of Rani and Renu in the film proved that each child is gifted and just needs an opportunity to flourish. IWR said they are thrilled to collaborate with Educate Girls USA and raise funds to secure the education and overall development of Rani and Renu. "Education is the basic right of every child and it is our humble effort to bring a tangible change in the lives of these two talented girls". The fundraiser is scheduled for 5th March 2021 and will be moderated by digital sensation Prajakta Koli, who was seen in the recently released web show Mismatched.

