Priyanka Chopra Jonas Teases Hindi Translation Of 'Unfinished' As 'Abhi Baaki Hai Safar'

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines for the release of her memoir titled, Unfinished. Now, the Baywatch star took to Instagram to hint that a Hindi version of her memoir will be soon made available for her Indian fans. In the book, Priyanka Chopra opened about her experience from being a nobody to eventually becoming a global icon.

Priyanka Chopra’s Abhi Baaki Hai Safar

In the video shared on her Instagram story, Priyanka picks up a pen to write ‘Abhi Baaki Hai Safar’ which translates to ‘unfinished’ in English. The piece of paper was captioned as ‘Jald aa raha hai..’ (coming soon). Although Priyanka did not reveal any details while sharing the short clip, fans are highly speculating that Abhi Baaki Hai Safar could be the Hindi translation of her memoir. Her writing the words in Hindi has only accentuated her book.

The autobiography has already become an NY Times bestseller which draws attention to the struggle faced by her. In Priyanka’s own words she says, “I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West."

Unfinished gives a glimpse of Priyanka’s childhood in India to her being sent to a boarding school in the US during her formative teenage years where she encountered racism. The book details how she endured racism and made her return to India only to participate in global beauty pageants to be crowned as Miss India and Miss World that launched her acting career. After spending over two decades in the showbiz world, the book also highlights the accounts of her making way in Hollywood, becoming a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and her romantic tale with husband Nick Jonas. Recently in an interview with BBC, the Mary Kom actor candidly spoke about facing negativity from the South Asian community.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka was last seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger. She is now gearing up to be part of the fourth instalment of Matrix. Priyanka has also wrapped up the shooting of her romantic drama film, Text For You.

