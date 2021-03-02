Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Parineeti Chopra For 'Saina'; Says, 'Crush It Tisha'

Priyanka Chopra shared her wishes for sister Parineeti Chopra's film Saina, a sports biographical film based on the life of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. The movie is slated to release in theatres on March 26, 2021. Check out Priyanka's tweet as she shares the first look poster of the Parineeti Chopra starrer.

Priyanka Chopra tweets for Parineeti Chopra's Saina

Priyanka Chopra shared the first look poster of Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina. She captioned her tweet saying, "Crush it, Tisha and team." The film is directed by Amole Gupte and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Priyanka and Parineeti have often shared their tweets about each other's movies and projects. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's latest tweet below.

Fan reactions on Parineeti Chopra's Saina

While a user stated that the poster is reminding him more about tennis serve rather than badminton, another compared it to Baahubali: The Beginning poster. However, many wished Praineeti good luck for the sports biographical film. Take a look at the tweets below.

Saina's release date is scheduled for March 26, 2021, in theatres across India. The film is based on the life of Saina Nehwal who is one of the most successful badminton players in India. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was scheduled to play the lead role but was later replaced by Parineeti Chopra.

Sharing the first look poster of her biopic, ace badminton player Saina Nehwal tweeted, "I’m so glad to share a glimpse of my upcoming movie, #Saina. Lots of love for the entire team. In cinemas on 26th March."

Saina is Parineeti Chopra's second release of the year. She was recently seen in the thriller The Girl on the Train. The movie received mixed to negative reviews from the audience and film critics.

As far as Priyanka Chopra's movies are concerned, she was last seen in The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Both the films released on Netflix and received rave reviews from critics and audience alike. The actor will next be seen in films like Text for You and Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix 4. She recently turned author as her memoir titled Unfinished released last month.

