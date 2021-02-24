Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares New Look, Twitterati Say 'nothing Can Ever Go Wrong On You'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently riding high on the success of her debut novel titled Unfinished, which has already bagged its spot in the New York bestseller list, within weeks of its release. The Barfi actor, who is currently in London filming for her next project took to Twitter to share her new look with her fans and followers. She even asked for their opinion on it and here is what Twitterati had to say about it.

Priyanka Chopra's new look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes heads turn with her style. The Quantico star recently dropped a new look on Twitter, wearing her new glasses, and asked for her followers' opinion on the same. Priyanka could be seen wearing an olive green checkered shirt in the close-up picture, and also wore new round-framed glasses, which made all the difference to her look. She captioned the tweet, "New glasses what do we think?"

New glasses what do we think? pic.twitter.com/begpNLYEwR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 23, 2021

Followers of the global star wasted no time in bombarding the comments section of her tweet as well as praised her new look. The tweet, which was posted on February 24, garnered close to 476 retweets and 20.5k likes. While some of the fans stated that the color looks good on her and she should wear glasses more often, others just said that she looked beautiful in any look whatsoever. Here are a few comments on her new look.

Gorgeous as ever — Anshu Medhavi (@Anshumedhavii) February 23, 2021

I goddamn LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/y9WXgTc6tQ — irene 🌵 (@prixkuttyiruu) February 23, 2021

You always look beautiful in glasses. I think you should wear them more often! 🥰😍 — Sush (@Sush_Atl) February 23, 2021

You can wear everything 🥰😎 — Desiree (@Desiree_R2) February 23, 2021

Sophistication at its finest! 🤩🤩😍😍👓👓 — Martha Ramirez (@MarthaRamrez217) February 23, 2021

I think it's perfect on you fav, nothing can ever go wrong on you 😍😍 — Shima (@shima_kendra120) February 23, 2021

CAN YOU STOP LOOKING SO GOOD IT HURTS — 𝘝𝘪𝘣𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘶 | Unfinished (@VersoVibh_) February 23, 2021

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished

The actor's memoir titled Unfinished was published on February 9, 2021, by Penguin Random House. The memoir is about her journey from an actor to being a producer and also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The novel also takes the readers through her personal life. She has been sharing several videos on Instagram, giving updates about the progress of her book, and giving several interviews to promote it. Her debut book Unfinished already became a New York Times bestseller in less than a week of its release.

She recently had two successful Netflix releases with The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Her rise to prominence in Hollywood came with the series Quantico, wherein she portrayed the character of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish. The actor is currently in London where she is filming Amazon's spy series Citadel.

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra Official Instagram Account

