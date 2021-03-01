Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says She Is 'disheartened' By Her Own Community's 'negativity'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for several reasons, be it her memoir release or her upcoming movie releases. The actor goes on to garner heaps of praise and love from fans and netizens all over the world. However, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she often faces the negativity of the South Asian community. She admitted that while a lot of people are protecting her, she also gets a ‘sense of negativity' from many people.

During an interview with BBC, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about the criticism she has encountered from the South Asian community. Priyanka Chopra said she and the "very few" other brown people in the entertainment industry are working to make Hollywood more diverse.

However, they all get a lot of negativity from their own community. She said that she notices a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people that have known her for a really long time. She also said that people often pick on her for no reason.

More about the interview

Priyanka also added that she was talking about the same to Mindy Kaling a couple of months ago about why is it that one gets so much negativity from their own community. She said that very few brown people are in the entertainment business in Hollywood. She revealed that one can them on their fingers. She also said that they are literally, with their own two hands, trying to create more opportunity for people like them. "So, why so much negativity for them?", Priyanka asked.

When she was cast in Quantico in 2015, the actress realised that it is "not natural to people's consciousness" for a leading man or woman in a mainstream Hollywood show to be Indian. This is when she noticed the difference in her perception, and she claimed that while she is thankful for her fans' love and support, she is "disheartened and discouraged by the other side". On the professional front, the actor is currently promoting her memoir, Unfinished. And she was last seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

