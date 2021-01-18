Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Rajkummar Rao Share A Laugh; Fans React

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao are both known for their versatile acting skills. The news of both of them getting starred alongside each other in the film The White Tiger had their fans all excited and hyped up. Even as their film heads for a release on Netflix, both the actors seemed to be relaxed and having a gala time together. Rajkummar has recently posted a video of them giggling and laughing as they have a comic conversation. Have a look at the Instagram post by the actor, along with the reaction of the fans.

Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas share a laugh

The White Tiger would mark the first instance that Rajkummar and Priyanka Chopra would be seen together in a movie. Adapted from the famous novel with the same name, The White Tiger will see the two playing the roles of rich personalities in the film, with characters that likely tilt towards being negative. While their film is all set to release on Netflix, that seems to have no negative effect on the two, as they were seen giggling and laughing at a restaurant in the recent video posted by Rajkummar Rao on his Instagram account.

Rajkummar was seen asking Priyanka a funny question, to which she responded with equally funny answers, with both of them giggling and laughing uncontrollably. Both of them made references to their own characters in The White Tiger as they named them while having a comic conversation. Fans and followers on Rajkummar’s Instagram account immediately started reacting and laughing at their jokes. They even praise his acting skills and talked about waiting for their film. Rajkummar’s girlfriend Patralekha was also seen laughing in the comments, as the two actors found a comic way of promoting their new film.

Images courtesy: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

Written by Arvind Adiga, The White Tiger is considered to be one of the classic Indian novels and the film version of the book has been directed by Ramin Bahrani. Apart from this film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be seen in The Matrix 4. Rajkummar Rao on the other hand, has had successful past months with a number of his films including Ludo and Chhalaang getting released on OTT platforms. The White Tiger will release on January 22.

