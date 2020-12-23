Rajkummar Rao Shares A Glimpse Of The 'Eye Of The (White) Tiger', Patralekha Reacts

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao often impresses his fans and followers by posting stunning pictures on social media platforms. Recently, he dropped a monochrome photo of himself, flaunting his chiselled muscles as he posed for the capture. The star also drew the reference to his upcoming movie alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The White Tiger in the description alongside the snap. So, we have mentioned everything about Rajkummar Rao’s recent photos on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out right away.

Rajkummar Rao posts a monochrome picture in a casual look

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white photo of himself through his official handle on December 23, 2020, Wednesday. The actor is visible, giving a cool pose in front of a wall. He has donned a casual striped t-shirt and teamed it with a pair of denim. Rao, who is sporting his bearded look, has completed his outfit by accessorising sunglasses.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Rajkummar Rao used a famous phrase to describe his fierceness. However, he was witty enough to draw a reference to his upcoming Bollywood movie The White Tiger. So, he wrote, “Eye of the (White) Tiger” and shared the credits to the photographer by tagging his official Instagram handle alongside a camera emoticon. Check out Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram post on the photo-sharing platform below:

Responses to Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram photo

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Rajkummar Rao garnered more than 1, 15, 000 likes and over 420 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response. They took to the comment section and lauded his new look in the picture.

Among others, Patralekhaa dropped a fire emoticon on the post. Meanwhile, various people expressed themselves with a series of hearts, thumbs up, kisses, hugs, roses, and smileys. Here are some of the responses to Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram photo that you must check out right away:

