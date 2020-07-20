Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates 2nd Anniversary Of Nick Jonas' Marriage Proposal; See Pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, took to her Instagram handle recently to share a loved-up picture with Nick Jonas to celebrate the 2-year-anniversary since the latter proposed marriage to her. As seen in the adorable picture shared with Nick Jonas, the singer can be seen planting a kiss on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cheek, while she gives a mushy expression and captures the moment with a selfie. Take a look at the picture:

Priyanka Chopra: "To the greatest joy of my life"

With the picture shared, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote: “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of every day since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas" (sic).

Earlier, in an interview with a leading news daily, Nick Jonas recalled the time when he popped the question to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and revealed that he waited till midnight of her birthday to avoid the day overlapping with the proposal day. The singer added that Priyanka took about 45 seconds to reply. On Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday on July 18, Nick Jonas shared a picture with her and penned a heartfelt caption. Take a look at the picture here:

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

