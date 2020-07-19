'So grateful': Nick Jonas melts hearts with birthday post for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The COVID-19 restrictions might have hampered celebrations around the world, but citizens have still been making it special for their loved ones on occasions. While many have been holding these celebrations at home, some are making do with limited availability of items to make arrangements. Unlike usual birthdays, no videos of the birthday celebrations of Priyanka Chopra Jonas surfaced online, but husband Nick Jonas’ wish was enough for the fans’ hearts to skip a beat.

Nick had the sweetest birthday post for his ladylove on her 38th birthday. Sharing a heartwarming snap where the couple is immersed into each other’s eyes, the singer wrote that he could stare into her eyes forever. The Jonas Brothers artist called the ‘Desi Girl’ the ‘most thoughtful, caring, and wonderful person’ he had met in his life.

Nick shared that he was ‘grateful’ that they found each other as he conveyed his love to his ‘beautiful’ wife.

Here’s the post

The post melted hearts online with celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Aashka Goradia, and netizens showering love on them. Reacting with heart emojis and using words like ‘OMG’, and calling them ‘adorable’ and ‘cute’, there were wishes galore for Priyanka.

Incidentally, two more persons related to the Chopra-Jonas family also celebrated their birthdays recently. While Nick’s mother Denise turned a year older, Priyanka’s brother Siddharth too celebrated his birthday a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been signing numerous projects even as the couple quarantined in Los Angeles. After signing a first look deal with Amazon Studios as a producer, she is also set to feature in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4.

