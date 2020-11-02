Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares An Adorable Family Pic; Says 'home Is Where The Heart Is'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Monday, November 02, 2020, to share an adorable picture of herself along with husband Nick Jonas and their doggos, Diana and Gino. In the picture, the duo can be seen going for a drive with their cute doggos. Priyanka penned a sweet note as she went on to describe the picture. Fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra went on to share a happy picture of her along with Nick and their doggos. In the picture, Nick can be seen sitting posing for the camera as he is hands on the steering wheel, Priyanka can be seen giving a candid pose and can be seen all smiles looking at Gino, sitting in the back seat. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' dog, Diana can be seen cutely posing for the camera as she is sitting Priyanka’s lap. Nick can be seen sporting a blue striped sweatshirt, Priyanka can be seen donning a white dress. She completed her look with a messy hairdo, a pair of sunglasses, and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note describing the picture. She wrote, “Home is where the heart is”. Take a look at the picture below.

As soon as Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram handle, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with heaps of praise, positive comments and several emojis. Some of the users went on to talk about how adorable the picture is, while some thanked the actor for always sharing these stunning family pictures. One of the users wrote, “Glad you’re all together again!” While the other one wrote, “This is the cutest pic on the internet that I have seen today”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra also went on to share a bunch of pictures where she can be seen posing in the premises of Schlosshotel Berlin. In the photos, the Fashion actor is holding her dog Diana and striking some stunning poses. Priyanka donned an olive green knitted sweatshirt along with black denim and boots. She completed her look with sunglasses and a sleek bun. Take a look.

