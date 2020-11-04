Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Lara Dutta, Remembers Their 'kaccha Papad' Days

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' video on Instagram is all about her initial time in the Hindi film industry. She shared this video and penned down a heartwarming message in her latest Instagram post. The video also consisted of Lara Dutta Bhupathi whose debut movie was with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the video, Lara revealed a funny incident that happened while they were shooting together for the movie.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas video indicates that she is back to where it all started. In the video, she shared some nostalgic glimpses of her movie career and stated that now it seems like another lifetime altogether, as the video featured clips from her initial movies. She stated that being in Indian movies was like entering a magic world. Adding to it, she said that she went in blind, with no idea what to expect and with no formal training. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also added how it has been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones and the things she has learned so far.

She also stated how she got the chance to meet incredible people along her way. In the end, she thanked everyone who took a chance on her at the beginning and stated that these three movies, namely Thamizan, The Hero - Love Story of A Spy and Andaz set her up on a trajectory she had never expected.

With glimpses of Priyanka’s performances, Lara Dutta Bhupathi had something to share with her. In the video, Lara Dutta Bhupathi shared that her experience of working with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Andaz was very special as she was the first female co-star that she worked with. Lara addressed both of them as kaccha papads or novices as they did not know much about the industry. She also added how it was good to have each other and watching each other’s back.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi recalled a funny incident in which both of them were shooting on the sand dunes in South Africa and the entire unit packed up and left them in a silhouette shot while they were dancing to a random song. She also added that they were so dedicated and focussed that they did not have any clue that the unit had left. Priyanka Chopra Jonas responded to this in her caption and said that she couldn't agree more as she also felt that they both were kaccha papads (novices) and thanked Lara Dutta Bhupathi for her beautiful words. She also stated that Lara is as gracious and kind as the first day they met.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Bollywood movies

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Bollywood movies are extremely popular not only in India but all over the world as she is now a global star. Some of her most amazing movies include Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Dostana, Kaminey, Mary Kom, Barfi!, Bajirao Mastani, Don, Aitraaz and many others.

