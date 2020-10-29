The White Tiger Cast Is Headlined By Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Rajkummar Rao

Quick links:
On Wednesday, streaming giant Netflix surprised everyone by releasing the teaser-trailer of the highly-anticipated Ramin Bahrani film titled The White Tiger. The Netflix Originals is based on a book of the same name by Indo-Australian writer Aravind Adiga, which was published a decade ago in 2008. The cast of The White Tiger boasts of Adarsh Gourav in the lead role, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Thus, read to know about The White Tiger characters in detail to find out what you can expect from the Ramin Bahrani directorial.
Also Read | The White Tiger Trailer: Fans Love Priyanka-Rajkummar’s Chemistry, Praise Newcomer Adarsh
Rukh actor Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger plays the lead role of Balram Halwai. Adarsh as Balram plays a poor villager who paves his way into becoming a driver for Ashok and Pinky. The film will showcase the rise of Balram from being poor to becoming an entrepreneur. Although he serves as a loyal driver to the couple, they trap him for assuring their safety, which is anticipated to be the turning point in the upcoming film's plot as shown in the trailer.
In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally. 📸- @khamkhaphotoartist @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora @Ava @purplepebblepictures @tessjosephcasting @tessjoseph19 @srishtibehlarya #AravindAdiga
Priyanka Chopra Jonas essays the role of Pinky in this Netflix Original. Priyanka as Pinky plays the wife of Rajkummar Rao's character Ashok and the boss of Adarsh's character Balram in the film. As shown in the trailer, Pinky encourages Adarsh to dream big but things turn topsy-turvy after she and her husband trap Balram in a scandal for their safety. The film marks Priyanka's first-ever collaboration with Netflix as an actor.
So excited to share the first look at our new film THE WHITE TIGER directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani based on the New York Times Bestseller. Coming soon to Netflix globally. @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in @priyankachopra @gouravadarsh @mukul.deora @ava #AravindAdiga
Rajkummar Rao plays the third lead as Ashok in the Ramin Bahrani directorial. Rajkummar as Ashok plays a wealthy businessman and the beloved husband of Priyanka Chopra's character Pinky. The couple is shown to have returned from the United States to India.
Also Read | The White Tiger Summary: What Is The Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Rajkummar Rao Starrer About?
Also Read | The White Tiger Trailer: Rajkummar, Priyanka, Adarsh Highlight Class Struggles In India
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Unveils Look From 'The White Tiger', Calls It A 'joy' To Play Pinky
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.