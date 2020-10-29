The White Tiger Cast Is Headlined By Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Rajkummar Rao

On Wednesday, streaming giant Netflix surprised everyone by releasing the teaser-trailer of the highly-anticipated Ramin Bahrani film titled The White Tiger. The Netflix Originals is based on a book of the same name by Indo-Australian writer Aravind Adiga, which was published a decade ago in 2008. The cast of The White Tiger boasts of Adarsh Gourav in the lead role, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Thus, read to know about The White Tiger characters in detail to find out what you can expect from the Ramin Bahrani directorial.

The White Tiger cast (Lead)

Adarsh Gourav as Balram Halwai

Rukh actor Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger plays the lead role of Balram Halwai. Adarsh as Balram plays a poor villager who paves his way into becoming a driver for Ashok and Pinky. The film will showcase the rise of Balram from being poor to becoming an entrepreneur. Although he serves as a loyal driver to the couple, they trap him for assuring their safety, which is anticipated to be the turning point in the upcoming film's plot as shown in the trailer.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Pinky

Priyanka Chopra Jonas essays the role of Pinky in this Netflix Original. Priyanka as Pinky plays the wife of Rajkummar Rao's character Ashok and the boss of Adarsh's character Balram in the film. As shown in the trailer, Pinky encourages Adarsh to dream big but things turn topsy-turvy after she and her husband trap Balram in a scandal for their safety. The film marks Priyanka's first-ever collaboration with Netflix as an actor.

Rajkummar Rao as Ashok

Rajkummar Rao plays the third lead as Ashok in the Ramin Bahrani directorial. Rajkummar as Ashok plays a wealthy businessman and the beloved husband of Priyanka Chopra's character Pinky. The couple is shown to have returned from the United States to India.

The White Tiger cast (Supporting)

Harshit Mahawar will play the role of young Balram

Nalneesh Neel will play the role of Vitiligo

Vedant Sinha will play the role of Dharam

Abhishek Khandekar will play the role of an Assistant Police Commissioner

Watch the trailer of 'The White Tiger' on YouTube below:

