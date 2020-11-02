Priyanka Chopra Jonas Poses With Her Dog Diana In Berlin; Talks About 'being Safe'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures where she is seen posing in the premises of Schlosshotel Berlin. In the pictures, the actor was seen holding her dog Diana as she posed for the pictures. She was spotted donning an olive green knitted sweatshirt paired with black denim and boots. Her look was completed with sunglasses and a sleek bun.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the pictures mentioning that it is important to ‘feel safe’ in these ‘strange times'. She also extended gratitude towards the hotel staff for taking care of her, her team and her dog while they were filming in Berlin. Fans in a huge number appreciated the actor for her post. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram update.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra shares video of her acing golf shot; watch

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra says she 'still likes' Nick Jonas after spending time during lockdown

Priyanka Chopra shares her Miss World moment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video on her social media while recalling the historic moment with mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth. In the video, the actor shared an intricate detail of the day when she was crowned while her mother recalled the first thing she said to her daughter after winning the pageant. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu, revealed what she said to Priyanka when she won Miss World. The video begins with the moment when Priyanka Chopra was announced the Miss World among three finalists. An emotional Priyanka is seen sinking in reality as she congratulates and hugs the runners up, after which she gets crowned with the pageant.

Then, the video shows Priyanka and her mom Madhu Chopra discussing the moment when the actor was crowned Miss World. In the short clip, the Sky Is Pink actor asks her mother if she remembers the crowning moment to which her mother replies, “First runner-up was announced and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs and the entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted.”

Also Read| The White Tiger cast is headlined by Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Rajkummar Rao

Priyanka’s younger brother Siddharth Chopra, who was not present with his mother, attended the session virtually and recollected seeing his sister winning the pageant when he was just 11-years-old. "I remember at the Millennium Dome being on the stage. I was only 11-12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was happy that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her.”

Also Read| 12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra posts video on Instagram to commemorate the same

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.