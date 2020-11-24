Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Fans A Peek Into Diana & Mom Madhu Chopra's We-time In London

After wrapping up her shoot for Matrix 4 in Berlin last month, Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently spending some quality time with her loved ones in London, and her Instagram handle is proof. After giving fans a sneak-peek into her London home a couple of days ago, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her 'we-time' with mother Madhu Chopra and her paww-dorable pooch Diana with fans on social media. Earlier today, The Sky is Pink actor took to her Instagram stories to share a cute cosy photograph of 'Nani' Madhu and Diana enjoying the chilly winters of London.

Diana gives 'Nani' Madhu Chopra company as they chill together in London

On this morning, i.e. November 24, 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle to share her whereabouts with fans. Priyanka has been globe-trotting lately as she reunited with husband Nick Jonas for celebrating Diwali in California, Los Angeles after being in Berlin, Germany for shooting her part in the Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4. However, the 38-year-old is currently in London and has been enjoying her time with family in the capital city of the UK.

After making jaws drop with the picture of her London home, designed of all things glass, trippy lights and illusion, Priyanka has shared yet another snap of her family time in London. The Isn't It Romantic star shared a cutesy photograph of her beloved mother and her four-legged companion spending leisure time together at what appears to be the backyard of the actor's home in London. In the picture shared by her on her IG handle, mother Madhu Chopra is seen relishing her time with Diana as she poses next to her daughter's pooch in a beige winter coat and gazes at her in adoration.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' family photo below:

Yesterday, Priyanka also took to Diana's Instagram handle to share a paw-some photograph of her pet, flaunting her dog tag which had a crown embossed on it. Sharing Diana's picture from London with her 162k followers on Instagram, Priyanka captioned the post, "I'm a queen. Don’t u forget it (sic)". In the photograph, Diana is seen chilling on the couch of what appears to be her hooman's London home.

Take a look:

