Priyanka Chopra unveils 'We Can Be Heroes' teaser, says 'loved playing the nemesis'

Though Priyanka Chopra Jonas featured in The Sky is Pink in 2018, the actor has been busy with mainly international ventures for the last four years. She has now added another venture to the list with the upcoming We Can Be Heores. After unveiling her stylish look a few days ago, the Mary Kom star shared the teaser of the kids’ superhero film on Friday.

Priyanka Chopra unveils We Can Be Heroes teaser

We Can Be Heroes traces the story of an alien invasion and superheroes, who have ‘never dealt with anything like this before’, try to stop them. However, the alien invaders then kidnap the superheroes, leaving the earth in serious danger. That’s when their children decide to take up the mantle and showcase their superpowers to keep the enemies at bay.

Priyanka plays the role of Ms Granada in the film and was seen with a short hair, white dress and maroon skirt, as she walked with her entourage in the first look.

Her character plays the kids' nemesis and is also seen underestimating the powers of the kids. She can be heard saying, “You’re just children, what are you going to do?”

Sharing the teaser, Priyanka wrote that she had the ‘best time’ shooting this movie and credited the work experience with producer-director Robert Rodriguez and the young superheroes, who she described as ‘amazing super kids.' The actor added that she ‘’loved playing their nemesis’. She also asked fans who they thought was ‘going to win’ this battle.

Earlier, sharing her first look, she had termed We Can Be Heroes as ‘a kids classic’. She also described her character being in a ‘tangled world’.

We Can Be Heroes gears up for release on Netflix on New Year, January 1, 2021. Robert Rodriguez has also written the screenplay of the movie. The film also stars Christian Slater, Brently Heilbron, Pedro Pascal, among others.

Priyanka’s other projects

Meanwhile, that’s not all, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to feature in two more international ventures. One is opposite Rajkummar Rao, the adaptation of The White Tiger, also releasing on Netflix. She has also signed Matrix 4.

