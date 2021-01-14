Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kylie Jenner Recreates Childhood Pose With Sister Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are one of the most popular sisters duos in the American media industry. Having been in front of the camera ever since they were very young, the Jenner sisters have often made the headlines. Recently, an adorable childhood picture of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner has gone viral on the internet that Kylie Jenner then reposted on her official social media handle. Read further ahead to know more about Kylie Jenner’s photos and Kendall Jenner’s photos.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s unseen childhood picture

Kylie Jenner’s photos and Kendall Jenner’s photos often get posted on many different fan pages. But, recently one of Kylie Jenner’s fan pages shared an adorable unseen picture of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. The picture is a collage of the two sisters posing together in their childhood and then re-doing the same picture in today’s time. The fan page captioned this picture, “besties since birth ðŸ¥º edit credits to @deariekendall & inspo creds to @kenxdalls ( kylie repostedðŸ˜© )@kyliejenner @kendalljenner #kyliejenner #kendalljenner”, also mentioning that Kylie Jenner reposted this picture on her official Instagram handle stories. Kylie Jenner's photos and Kendall Jenner's photos have time and again sparked the internet.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Recently, the media personality shared pictures from the vacation that she took with sister Kendall Jenner and mother Kris Jenner. The group of three was also joined by Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s friend Fai Khadra and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kylie Jenner gave a glimpse of the entire tour and the huge house that they were living in through her social media handle. According to reports from DailyMail, the house that they were staying in covers a total area of 20,000 sq ft and has seven bedrooms. The mansion also has a theatre inside, an expansive deck, and a huge patio with a beautiful view of hills covered in snow. It was a four-storied mansion that reportedly cost Kylie Jenner and her family a cost of $45,000 for one month-long stay. The house cost $25,000 on a daily rental basis. From the pictures, it looked like Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner brought in their new year in a very happy, sweet, and relaxing way.

