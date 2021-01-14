Adhyayan Suman Opens Up About Becoming A Star And Upcoming Projects; Read Details

Adhyayan Suman, son of Shekhar Suman, has officially made 2021 his year. The actor has around six songs, nine web projects and one theatrical release this year, as per Hindustan Times. While talking to the publication, he addressed his plans and also spoke about nepotism. He was last seen in MX Player's Aashram.

Adhyayan Suman on Nepotism

While the actor was talking about his future plans, he also addressed the issue of nepotism. After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the issue surfaced again and the star kids were targetted by the audience. Speaking to the publication, he talked about his journey after Ishq Clicks (2016), that he did not get any projects so he started his YouTube channel and uploaded his songs.

He received a good response and that is how the director of the web series Aashram, Prakash Jha contacted him for the role. He was also a part of the web series Damaged 2, which received a mixed response and that is when the actor realised that it was the sequel of Prakash Jha that was in his hand. This was the moment he realised that he has to go out and approach directors for the role. He said, "That’s when I decided to move out and started approaching people or else even in October I was thinking ab mera kya hoga, I’ve no work".

Adhyayan celebrated his birthday on January 13 and spend his day on the set. According to Hindustan Times, he recently moved out to the new house. He told the publication that he moved in on January 12 and will be working on his birthday. He added that this was the new beginning and the answer to the people who have been talking about star kids getting the work done easily that it doesn't happen this way.

He was quoted saying, "This is a new beginning and answers people who’ve been saying ki star kids ko sab kuch uske baap karke detey hai, par aisa hota nahi hai. I’ve worked hard to be where I’m today”. (This is a new beginning and answers people who've been saying that star kid gets all the job done because of their father, but that doesn't happen. I've worked hard to be where I'm today.)

Adhyayan Suman's movies

Adhyayan Suman's career started in 2008 with the movie Haal–e–dil and in 2009 he did Raaz – The Mystery Continues. After this, he was seen in movies like Himmatwala, Heartless, Luckhnowi Ishq, Dehraadun Diary, etc. Currently, he plays the role of Tinka Singh in Aashram.

