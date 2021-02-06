Times When Priyanka Chopra Went Bold Gracefully For Some Scenes Of Her Films

Actor Priyanka Chopra has never shied away from experimenting with different roles in her films. She has always stayed true to the script and has delivered exceptional performances throughout her career. The actor has also delivered some bold scenes for certain films as the narrative for the films demanded it. The actor has always managed to deliver the roles with grace and absolute conviction. Thus, here are a few films where Priyanka Chopra delivered bold scenes for the camera with much grace.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Reveals One Marriage Rule That She And Nick Jonas Follow

When Priyanka Chopra went bold for the camera

Fashion

In the 2008 film Fashion, Priyanka Chopra played the role of Meghna Mathur. The film explores the inner working of the fashion industry and shows how harsh the competition can be. The movie touched upon several grey subjects when it depicted drug abuse and similar issues. During one sequence, Meghna played by Priyanka Chopra finds herself helpless due to certain circumstances. Her downfall begins within the film and thus a bold scene was added to depict her sadness and spiral into absolute chaos. Priyanka delivered the melancholic performance and managed to invoke all the right sorrowful emotions within viewers who watched the scene.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Into New Apartment Formerly Owned By Priyanka Chopra Jonas

7 Khoon Maaf

The film 7 Khoon Maaf was highly praised by critics and fans alike who liked Priyanka Chopra’s work in the movie. The film went on to tell a tale of Susanna, a woman and her 7 husbands who mysteriously kept disappearing. Due to certain reasons, the husbands of Susanna always ended up dead. However, there was a reason behind their horrific deaths. The pain and suffering Susanna witnessed when she was married to the 7 men was showcased with beautiful scenes with some being extremely bold. However, the message was clear right from the start and a viewer could only feel sorry for Susanna while watching those scenes.

Also Read | Exclusive | YouTuber Anisha Dixit Calls Working With Priyanka Chopra 'a Dream Come True'

The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra’s most recent work comes in the film The White Tiger on Netflix. The movie centred around a different character, however, certain scenes required Priyanka to go subtly bold on-screen. In order to showcase her fun and loving relationship with her husband, Piky played by Rajkummar Rao, Peecee had certain scenes within the film which were bold.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Kevin Jonas' Daughter Alena Jonas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.