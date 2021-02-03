Priyanka Chopra Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Kevin Jonas' Daughter Alena Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 03, 2021, to share a sweet birthday wish for brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ daughter Alena Rose Jonas. The actor shared a lovely picture along with a birthday note.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable picture with her niece Alena Rose Jonas which is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen reading a storybook for Alena. The duo are also all smiles in the candid picture. Priyanka can be seen donning a white long sleeves dress. She completed her look with a sleek hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Alena, on the other hand, sported a grey checkered dungaree and white top.

Along with this sweet picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a birthday wish for her. She wrote, “Happy 7th Birthday to our gorgeous niece Alena! We love you so much”. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post below.

Apart from this post, the actor has been regularly sharing updates of her autobiography from revealing its jacket to her fans to finally holding the first published copy in her hands. Recently, the actor shared a video she can be seen all happy and excited as she is signing her memoir Unfinished. Priyanka is also seen kissing one of her books in the video. Towards the end of the video, she gives a big, wide smile to the camera. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she is signing the books for those who are attending her virtual US book tour. Take a look.

On the work front

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently seen in the much-acclaimed film The White Tiger, which has been garnering praise and positive reviews from viewers since its release. The film is based on the book of the same name and also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in crucial roles. The other ventures in the actor’s kitty include Matrix 4, about which the actor has been tight-lipped. Recently, she also began working on the much-awaited series Citadel.

