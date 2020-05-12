When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Packed A Punch In These Bollywood Action Movies

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the best actors that Bollywood has ever received. She is amongst the A-listed actors in Bollywood. The actor made a debut in the Hindi film industry with Anil Sharma’s The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. Priyanka is also one of the very few actors from Bollywood to set foot in Hollywood and gain immense success. The Desi Girl has not only made a huge success in Bollywood but has also made the country proud by conquering Hollywood too. Priyanka is no more just an Indian actor now but is recognised as a global star now.

Having been in the industry for almost two decades now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a part of many movies of various genres. Here are the Bollywood action movies where Priyanka Chopra played the lead character. Read ahead to know more-

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a part of these Bollywood action movies

Drona (2008)

Drona is an action-adventure fantasy, directed by Goldie Behl. The lead cast of the movie includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan, Jayashree Arora, and Veer Arya. The plot of the film revolves around a young man who learns that he is the last in the line of a dynasty of ancestral warriors dedicated to guarding a mystic source of cosmic energy, and the time has come for him to take the role.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Best Action Scenes From Her Movies And Television Series

Zanjeer (2013)

Zanjeer is an action drama, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The lead cast of the movie includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ram Charan, and Sanjay Dutt. The plot of the film revolves around ACP Vijay Khanna, who is transferred to Mumbai where he will have do deal with the oil mafia led by Rudra Pratap Teja.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out For The First Time In Two Months, Shares Picture

Gunday (2014)

Gunday is an action romance drama, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The lead cast of the movie includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Irrfan Khan. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of Calcutta's most powerful Gunday, Bikram and Bala, that changes when Nandita enters it. Then a counter-force takes charge and a thriller unfolds.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares 'desi Hack Hair Mask' With Her Fans

Mary Kom (2014)

Mary Kom is an action drama, based on the life of the Indian boxer, Mary Kom. The movie is directed by Omung Kumar and casts Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sunil Thapa, and Robin Das in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around several hardships faced by Mary Kom, before audaciously accomplishing her ultimate dream.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Spend Some Quality Time Amid Lockdown; See Pic

Jai Gangaajal (2016)

Jai Gangaajal is an action crime drama, directed by Prakash Jha. The lead cast of the movie includes Priyanka Chopra, Prakash Jha, and Manav Kaul. The plot of the film revolves around a newly appointed Senior Inspector, who finds herself against very powerful goons and people from her own department against her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.