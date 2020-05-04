Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has The Most Adorable Pet Name For Her Hubby; See Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed the name she uses to affectionately call her husband, Nick Jonas. In a video made for I For India relief fund, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be heard addressing her husband by the pet name “babs”. They received a lot of love for the video that recently surfaced on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s pet name for Nick Jonas

A number of Bollywood celebrities have been participating in the recent initiative to raise funds for the people affected by COVID-19 pandemic. It came as a surprise to the fans when they saw the Jonas brothers participating in the fundraiser initiative. With celebrities doing their part to help the people in distress, Nick Jonas decided to sing a few songs as a contribution to the fundraiser.

In the recent video of the couple which surfaced on social media, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen joining Nick Jonas towards the end of his music session. She can also be seen affectionately calling him husband by the pet name “babs”. The couple comes together to encourage their viewers to donate and help as many people as possible. The video has been getting a lot of love as fans could be seen appreciating their efforts as well as their chemistry. Have a look at the video of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas from Instagram, here:

Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Kim Kardashian Bear Striking Similarities; Pics Inside

Also read Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals What 'siesta Time' Looks Like In Chopra-Jonas House

Previously, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen calling Nick Jonas by the name "Babu". Fans could be seen loving the desi touch that the Bollywood actor has given to the pet names for Nick Jonas. It is also being assumed that that new name, "babs" is an altered version of the word "baby".

Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Monochrome Pictures That Add Colour To Her Insta Profile

Also read Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Provide 10,000 Footwears To Healthcare Workers In India & LA

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.