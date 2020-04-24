Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Kim Kardashian Bear Striking Similarities; Pics Inside

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kim Kardashian are both popular names in Hollywood. While one is a global icon, the other has made her name with the reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, it seems Priyanka and Kim have more than just their Hollywood connection. In a picture from an event attended by both, the two celebs can be seen posting together and one would not fail to recognise the similarity. With similar expressions, Kim Kardashian and Priyanka Chopra Jonas might even pass off as sisters.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kim Kardashian are Hollywood times two

Both Kim Kardashian and Priyanka Chopra Jonas seem to bear similarity with each other. In fact, so much so that people can even claim that Priyanka is one among the Kardashian gang. Their wheatish skin tone and black hair might also seem like they have the same gene pool. Take a look:

Other times when Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kim Kardashian looked strikingly similar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's upcoming movies

Priyanka Chopra was last seen on the silver screen in The Sky is Pink in 2019 alongside Farhan Akhtar. Although she did not have any movie releases since. Priyanka seems to have her kitty full with upcoming projects. She will star in We Can Be Heroes, The White Tiger, Sheela, The Matrix 4, Cowboy Ninja Viking and the television series Citadel.

