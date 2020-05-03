Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Monochrome Pictures That Add Colour To Her Insta Profile

From winning Miss World in 2000 to becoming a prominent actor in the US, Priyanka Chopra has worked hard to carve a niche for herself. The multi-talented actor, producer, singer and philanthropist featured in many path-breaking and blockbuster films like Barfi!, Bajirao Mastani, Kaminey, and Mary Kom, to name a few. The actor is also quite popular on social media and keeps her followers engaged by posting gorgeous pictures regularly. Therefore, we have compiled some of her most beautiful monochrome pictures that you must check out:

Monochrome pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In the above post, The Sky is Pink actor is wearing an edgy black ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani. Taken from Tarun’s 25th-anniversary collection, the sari was draped to accentuate her figure. Instead of the classic drape on one shoulder, the pallu was draped across the back and off the shoulders. For a twist, she paired her sari with a sleeveless corset blouse. The actor completed her look with statement earrings from Isharya.

In the above picture, a very glamorous Priyanka is photographed stepping out of a larger-than-life frame. She is sporting a metallic slip dress, with the wind playing with her mane. This dramatic picture is clicked against the backdrop of beautiful skyscrapers in New York.

The actor sure knows how to win hearts with her irresistible charm. The global star, who had been celebrating the Thanksgiving weekend with her friends and family in Los Angeles, shared the happenings of her day with her social media followers. This monochrome picture was loved by her fans as she flaunted her tattoo 'Daddy's Lil girl' in style. "Morning blues," she captioned the picture.

