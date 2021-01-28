Nick Jonas Plays Darts To Kill Boredom, Netizens React; Watch Video

Singer and songwriter Nick Jonas has found another interesting activity to kill boredom amidst the COVID-19 scarce situation. On Thursday, January 28, the musician took to Instagram to unleash his goofy side. However, while doing so Nick Jonas admitted that he is bored inside the four walls of his house.

Nick Jonas plays darts

In the video posted by Nick, fans can see him looking dapper in his smart casual attire. The Close singer opted for an all-black look which was accessorised with a matching cap. In the clip, Nick confirms that he is extremely ‘bored’. However, to kill the boredom, he decided to play darts all by himself. “Hey, so you know you are bored in COVID times when you are just playing darts by yourself for hours. So that’s what I am doing”, said the singer. Check out the video below:

After the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans were quick to react on it. While some dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section, many others filled it with heart emoticons. It appears that his fan army completely understands Nick’s boredom. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, wife Priyanka Chopra shared another goofy video of husband Nick Jonas on social media. In the video, Nick can be seen having a funny conversation with her pet dog, Gino. Nick appeared to be concerned about Gino toy’s which looks like a tequila bottle. As soon as the video begins, Nick takes Gino’s class as he tells him that Gino is too young to have alcohol referring to his soft toy that is a Tequila bottle lookalike.

The poor pet, on the other hand, looks nervous and sad post Nick takes his toy away. However, as the video concludes, Priyanka Chopra’s husband gives the dog his soft toy again. Here’s a quick look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story:

On the professional front, Nick Jonas was last seen in the adventure flick Jumanji: The Next Level. He will next feature in Doug Liman directed sci-fi action-adventure Chaos Walking. In the film, Nick will essay the role of a soldier.

