'New Day, New Job': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starts Working For Upcoming Series 'Citadel'

After wooing fans with her role in the latest film The White Tiger, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to begin working for her upcoming mini-series titled Citadel. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of her looking all stunning as she begins her new day. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a note in the caption section to reveal its details.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of her going to work to shoot her upcoming series. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in a vehicle and is resting her head on her palm as she strikes a candid pose. Priyanka can be seen donning a grey sweater and completed her look with a pair of earring and sunglasses. She also opted for a fringe hairdo, glossy lips and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a simple note. She wrote, “New day, new job #Citadel ðŸ‘ŠðŸ» Happy Monday”. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram post below.

As soon as Priyanka Chopra shared the post online, fans went all out to praise the actor. The post received likes and many comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to wish her luck, while some went on to laud the actor for her upcoming ventures. One of the users wrote, “You're looking absolutely gorgeous”. While the other one wrote, “woohooo! Got get ‘em Priii”. Apart from this, fans also commented with many emojis. Check out a few more comments below.

About The White Tiger

The White Tiger plot follows the story of a poor man who works as a driver and later becomes a successful entrepreneur. In the latter part of the film, as he experiences betrayal despite being a loyal servant to his master, he decides to fight against the social system. The White Tiger cast includes Rajkummar Rao as Ashok, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Pinky, Adarsh Gourav as Balram Halwai, Nalneesh Neel as Vitiligo Lips. The film premiered on January 22, 2021, and has been garnering praise from the audience.

