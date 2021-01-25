Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Fans For Loving 'The White Tiger'; Fans Call It 'great Film'

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been enjoying the love sent to her by all her fans for her stunning performance in the latest movie, The White Tiger, she posted a heartfelt message to thank all of them for showing so much affection towards her latest movie. Let’s have a look at how Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid gratitude to all her fans in the most heartwarming way.

The White Tiger actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this photo of her along with a thank you note for all her fans. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a pink coloured attire with The White Tiger flashing in the background.

In the caption, she added how she was ending the opening weekend with a full heart and stated how she was blown away by the love for The White Tiger’s release on Netflix this weekend. She then continued by stating how the support of her fans in watching the film had made it trend globally in the top ten in less than 48 hours and still counting.

She then thanked everyone who watched, posted, shared amazing reviews, and held space for The White Tiger cast & crew. While expressing her feelings towards the love received by her fans, she stated how she became emotional seeing such an amazing response globally to a movie with an all Indian star cast. She also added how films led by visionaries challenge people and light fires in their collective souls. She then thanked some of her talented crew members who made this movie possible and accessible to all.

In the end, Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanked her co-actors Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav for being the best teammates and added how she was grateful for their support and for this remarkable film. All her fans took to her comment section and mentioned how much they loved her film and stated how they were so proud of her. Let’s glance through some of the fans’ reactions to the actor’s sweet thank you note.

The White Tiger plot, cast & more

The White Tiger plot follows the story of a poor guy who works as a driver and later becomes a successful entrepreneur. In the latter part of the film, as he experiences betrayal despite being a loyal servant to his master, he decides to fight against the system of society. The White Tiger cast includes Rajkummar Rao as Ashok, Adarsh Gourav as Balram Halwai, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Pinky, Nalneesh Neel as Vitiligo Lips as well as Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is successfully streaming after being released on 22 January 2021 on Netflix.

