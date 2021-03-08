Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Mom Knits Sweater For Her, Actor Calls Family 'greatest Blessing'

On Sunday night, Priyanka Chopra Jonas reunited with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, her in-laws, and her mother Madhu Chopra, in London. PeeCee shared a picture of herself and flaunted the sweater knitted by her mother. She also posted a selfie with her family. Sharing the same, she wrote, "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in London." She went on to call her family her "greatest blessing" and wrote that she was so happy to be reunited with them.

Priyanka's mom knits a sweater for her

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz Talks About Body Dysmorphia, Says, 'focus On Good Rather Than Flaws'

Priyanka and her mother have been staying in London for quite some time now as the actor is shooting for her projects in the city. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the actor broke another big news on social media. After trying her hands at acting, writing and producing, Chopra launched an Indian restaurant named Sona in New York. She posted a few pics of the place and also gave a sneak-peek into an intimate prayer ceremony that took place with her husband and Madhu Chopra in 2019 before she started working on the food joint.

Sharing the news, she wrote, "I'm thrilled to present to you Sona, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. Sona is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef Hari Nayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country."

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Nail ' centre Of Gravity Challenge'; Ishaan Khatter Reacts

Also Read | Congo: Mountain Made Up Of Gold-rich Soil Discovered In A Village, Authorities Ban Mining

On the work front, Priyanka recently unveiled the Hindi version of her memoir, Unfinished. She was last seen in the movie, We Can Be Heroes and in another film titled The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is now gearing up for another outing, Sheela, directed by Barry Levinson, an Amazon Series titled Citadel and The Matrix 4. She already kick-started the shooting for Citadel in London and shared many BTS pics and videos from the sets. She recently also went live after winding up her shoot for Citadel.

Also Read | 'Kuch Toh Hai' Written Update: Rehaan Gets Weird Feels, Mohit Expresses His Love For Priya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.