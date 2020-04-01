Times When Priyanka Chopra Shared Beauty Hacks & Tips On YouTube; See Videos

Priyanka Chopra has received a lot of appreciation from all around the globe for her acting skills and other associations. The Gunday actor is also the face of various popular beauty and make-up brands. The actor often shares and reveals some beauty tips on YouTube.

From her videos, it can be seen that global star follows simple home remedies for her skin and hair care. Take a look at times when Priyanka shared beauty tips on YouTube.

Priyanka Chopra's beauty hacks & tips videos to check out

In an interview with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra shared three incredible and all-natural beauty recipes to maintain a healthy body. First was a yoghurt hair mask, second being the sea salt lip treatment, and third was the ubtan body scrub passed down by her mother and deeply rooted in her Indian heritage. The actor's fans seemed to love the tips and many of them expressed being happy about the actor furthering Indian remedies.

In the second episode of Little Black Book, Priyanka Chopra sits down with her mom and talks about some skincare tips. Both women agreed that coconut oil is the MVP for cleaning the skin. She also taught step by step method for using coconut oil for skin. She guided by saying that leaving the coconut oil on your skin for a few minutes and then gently rubbing it off with a warm hand towel can exfoliate, cleanse and hydrate one's skin.

In the above video, the actor gave beauty hacks for a natural balm for pinkish lips using rose water, sugar and rose petals. Along with this, she also shared some of the beauty tips for problem-free face by using coconut oil. She said that she got this tip from her mom. Later, she also revealed some of the beauty tips and hacks for the body and hair.

