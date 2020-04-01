Priyanka Chopra's Sensational Dance Numbers; From Pinky To Asalaam-e-Ishqum

Priyanka Chopra has had many iconic songs that one can think of, including songs like Desi Girl, Right Here Right Now, Tune Maari Entriyaan, and many more. Here are some of the sensational dance numbers that she has been a part of. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Donate $100,000 To Women 'going The Distance'; Lists PM-CARES Too

Ram Chahe Leela

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela had a beautiful dance number by Priyanka Chopra. The song was crooned by Bhoomi Trivedi and was one of the highlights of the film. The film had a star cast of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadda, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, among others.

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar’s Throwback Pictures With Gal-pal Priyanka Chopra

Asalaam-e-Ishqum

The song Asalaam-e-Ishqum was a cabaret number from the Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor starrer Gunday. The film released in 2014 and was an action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Asalaam-e-Ishqum was sung in the voice of Neha Bhasin and Bappi Lahiri. The film Gunday was set in the 1970s era in Calcutta and revolved around the story of two outlaws who fell in love with a cabaret dancer.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Cannot Stop Caressing Nick Jonas' Ears In This Video; Check Out

Pinky

Priyanka Chopra and Telugu star Ram Charan played the lead roles in the 2013 movie Zanjeer. It was a remake of the 1973 movie. The movie was shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. Priyanka Chopra featured in one dance number in the movie crooned by Mamta Sharma. The music for the song Pinky was given by Meet Bros Anjjan.

Babli Badmaash

Priyanka Chopra had a special appearance in the film Shootout At Wadala. The song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan while the peppy music was given by Anu Malik. The song Babli Badmaash was considered to be an item song in the film that starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kangna Ranaut, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpai and Sonu Sood.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Gets Called 'grandma' By Journalist; Netizens Give It Back Just As Good

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.