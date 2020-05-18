Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'plays Dress Up' As 'English Tea Party' Guest With Niece, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spending time with her family amid lockdown. Be it some quality time with beau Nick Jonas or some fun playtime with niece Krishna Sky, the actor has been doing it all. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted an adorable picture with her niece while they hosted a party at home.

The actor shared an Instagram story where the actor was seen sporting a beautiful flower hat with her niece. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen donning a black hat with red and yellow flowers, her niece was seen wearing a white hat with pastel coloured flowers. While sharing the picture, Priyanka Chopra captioned it as, “Playing dress-up #Englishteaparty".

With the Coronavirus crisis prevalent in the world, all major events and gatherings around the globe have been cancelled for 2020 and that certainly includes the glamorous MET Gala hosted each year on the first Monday in the month of May. Priyanka Chopra Jonas decided to host her own fashion gala this year, while at home with family, and it's the cutest thing ever.

The Quantico star shared a glimpse of her look put together adorably by her little niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian. Priyanka Chopra tagged the little munchkin as 'Glam and Creative Director' as she shared pictures where Priyanka is crowned as the 'Pretty Pretty Princess'.

She captioned the post as, "First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess." The actor shared a series of three pictures where in the first picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen crowned by her niece while the other two pictures give a glimpse of Krishna giving a makeover to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela that will reportedly be co-produced by her.

