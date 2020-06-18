Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mourns Death Of Bravehearts In India-China Face-off At LAC

Twenty Indian soldiers including a Colonel were killed in a violent physical clash with the People’s Liberation Army of China in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh on Monday. Soon after, Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief and mourned the death of martyred Jawans on their respective social media handles and the latest to join the club is actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Taking to her Twiter handle to offer her condolences, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished strength to the families of the martyred soldier. Take a look:

My heart goes out to the soldiers and their families. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss.



ॐ असतो मा सद्गमय ।

तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय ।

मृत्योर्मा अमृतं गमय ।

ॐ शान्तिः शान्तिः शान्तिः ॥ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 17, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also penned a Sanskrit verse with the tweet. This comes after Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor offered their condolences to the family of the soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, shared tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives protecting our nation in Eastern Ladakh. Adding to the same, PM Narendra Modi wrote that their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten.

India-China clash at LAC

On Tuesday, India said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quotient in the region. China, meanwhile, blamed India for the flare-up, saying Indian troops crossed the border twice illegally and launched "provocative attacks".

The recent India-China face-off is considered the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the disputed region. Recently, a US State Department spokesperson said that The United States of America is 'closely monitoring' the situation following a violent clash between Indian and Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh and hopes that the differences will be resolved peacefully.

Here is the Indian Army's statement

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

