Priyanka Chopra's Songs In Which She Is Seen Grooving With Her Female Co-stars

Priyanka Chopra has featured in many Bollywood films which have had other female actors in prominent roles. Movies like Bajirao Mastani, in which Priyanka starred with the actor Deepika Padukone, Dil Dhadkne Do in which she co-starred with Anushka Sharma, are some examples. Not only has Priyanka shared screen time with them but she has also featured in some memorable dance numbers. Below are some such hit dance numbers of Priyanka Chopra with other female co-stars. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's songs with her female co-stars

Pinga from Bajirao Mastani

Pinga is a famous Lavani number from Bajirao Mastani and features Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Made come together for this amazing song which has a Maharashtrian folk base to it. The song gradually goes easy on arrangements and musical instruments.

Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadkne Do

Gallan Goodiyaan is a peppy song from the film Dil Dhadakne Do. The song has the melodious voice of many singers including Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh. The song features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, and Shefali Shah.

Aaj Ki Raat from Don

One of the most popular songs of Priyanka Chopra from the film Don is Aaj Ki Raat. The lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar and its club setting hints at dark deeds in the offing. Shah Rukh Khan hits the dance floor with Priyanka Chopra and Isha Koppikar. The song is sung by Alisha Chinai whose voice is paired with Mahalaxmi Iyer's higher pitch and Sonu Nigam's sweet voice.

Tala Tum Tala Tum from Aitraaz

Tala Tum is one of the most popular songs from the film Aitraaz. The song, picturised against the backdrop of a submarine, ensures a stunning spectacle for audiences. In the song, Priyanka's character tries tooth and nail to get back to her ex-lover Raj (Akshay Kumar). The song also has Kareena Kapoor grooving with Akshay Kumar.

Salaam-E-Ishq title track

Salaam-E-Ishq is the title song from the movie Salaam-E-Ishq, sung by legendary singer Sonu Nigam. The song features the entire lead cast of the film which includes Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, John Abraham, Sohail Khan, Juhi Chawla, Priyanka Chopra, Shannon Esra, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, Vidya Balan, and Isha Koppikar. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca are the music directors of the song.

