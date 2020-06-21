Priyanka Chopra Jonas Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Wore Floral Sabyasachi Saree Better?

Bollywood celebrities opting for similar outfits is not really an uncommon phenomenon. While some face-offs focus on an identical ensemble, others focus on similar prints and label. Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma were spotted wearing similar floral sarees on different occasions. The two talented actors have worked with each other in Dil Dhadakne Do and have managed to impress fans with their acting and fashion sense. Take a look and decide who styled the Sabyasachi floral saree better.

READ: Bhumi Pednekar Follows Priyanka Chopra's Footsteps As She Brushes Up On Piano Skills

Fashion Face-off: Priyanka Chopra vs Anushka Sharma

Priyanka Chopra's video

It seems like black has been Priyanka Chopra’s go-to colour. The 7 Khoon Maaf actor stepped out in a black Sabyasachi saree to promote her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink. Her organza drape, the six-yard staple was patterned with romantic blooms in shades of coral, yellow and blush pink. Her saree also came with a thin, embellished border that added the perfect finishing touch to her attire. The actor wore the saree with a strappy sleeveless blouse.

To elevate her look, the Mary Kom actor opted for a pair of chunky earrings by Ayana Silver Jewellery. She paired her ensemble with a stack of solid black bangles, a watch and a mangalsutra. The actor kept her hair fuss-free in tousled waves. For glam, her makeup artist Uday Shirali stuck to the actor's signature winged eyeliner and plum lips to round off her look.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Anjaana Anjaani', Other Rom-coms Directed By Siddharth Anand

Anushka Sharma's photo

The Band Baaja Baaraat actor, while attending an event in Mumbai, picked a mint green, floral print saree by Sabyasachi. A minimally embellished border added a festive touch to her attire. Instead of keeping her jewellery simple, Anushka Sharma added some drama to her evening look by adding a pair of chaandbalis featuring coloured stones and pearls. To keep her ensemble from looking too busy, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor let her earrings take centre stage and opted for minimal makeup. With an elegant chignon and a tiny green bindi, the actor completed her look. Both the actors looked graceful in the delicate floral Sabyasachi saree.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's 'Zanjeer' And Other Movies Directed By Apoorva Lakhia

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Wore The Orange Bodycon Outfit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.