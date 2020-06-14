Kareena Kapoor Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Wore The Orange Bodycon Outfit Better?

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are two of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. The duo has worked together on several movies like Don and Aitraaz to name a few. The actors are known for their social media influence as well as their fashion sense.

Both Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have a loyal fan base who often compliment the actors for their style statements. Incidentally, both Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra wore an orange coloured bodycon dress on separate occasions. Bollywood actors nailed the look to perfection and carried off the look with utmost grace. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Wore The Feather Detailed Outfit Better?

Kareena Kapoor’s photos

Kareena Kapoor wore the orange bodycon dress by luxury fashion label Gauri & Nainika. She has always put her best foot forward when it came to fashion looks and her orange dress did not fail to make a fashion statement. Kareena Kapoor wore a pair of brown coloured stilettoes to create a contrast to the dress.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Or Karisma Kapoor: Who Rocked All-white Manish Malhotra Saree Better?

Kareena Kapoor wore the dress when she was judging a dance reality show. The actor had her hair styled with two braids on either side of her hair and a loose ponytail. She kept her makeup natural with some nude lipstick. She wore some nude coloured eyeshadow along with some eyeliner and mascara.

Priyanka Chopra’s photos

#PriyankaChopra is a vision!! This woman is gorgeous inside out!

Source: Veblr pic.twitter.com/S2YlrPGv8V — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ipost123) June 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore Experimental Ruffled Gown Better?

Priyanka Chopra wore an orange coloured bodycon dress that complimented her curves perfectly. She wore the dress at a public event and looked stunning. The orange coloured dress was complemented by a similar coloured pleated material cape. Priyanka Chopra wore orange coloured narrow stilettoes to complete the look.

She had her hair styled in soft waves as she left them open. Priyanka Chopra wore red coloured lipstick and wore minimum makeup. She looked ethereal as she made a fashion statement with the way she carried her outfit.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Or Bella Thorne: Who Wore The Sultry Metallic Gown Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.