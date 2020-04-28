Sona Mohapatra Vs Anita Hassanandani fashion Face-off: Who Wore The Red Sari Better?

Today, we will look at two stunning women from different walks of life and their exuberant taste in fashion. Both are super successful and have been in their respective fields for quite some time now. But the one thing that unites them is their love for fashion and their impeccable sartorial choices.

These gorgeous women are none other than the exceptionally talented singer Sona Mohapatra and glamourous diva of the small screen Anita Hassanandani. Both Anita Hassanandani and Sona Mohapatra wore a similar contemporary red saree. So let's take a look at who slayed the red sari look.

Fashion Face-off Sona Mohapatra Vs Anita Hassanandani

Sona Mohapatra

From her powerful voice to her unique fashion sense, everything about Sona is very different from her contemporaries. She is known for her bold personality and carefree attitude, and always in limelight for her controversial statements. Whatever the Bedardi Raja singer wears, she rocks it like a boss lady.

Source: ShutUp Sona Instagram

In this Instagram photo of Sona Mohapatra, the Ambarsariya singer looks absolutely gorgeous. She is wearing a ravishing red saree with a quirky blouse design. From the perfect pleats of her saree to her accessories, everything about this Sona Mohapatra's contemporary traditional look is simply alluring.

Source: ShutUp Sona Instagram

For accessories, Sona Mohapatra wore a baju bandh, a nose ring, and a golden bangle. Sona Mohapatra kept her makeup glossy with pinkish nude lips and shimmery gold eye shadow, and lots of highlighter. Sona Mohapatra wore this red sari with golden border during an event in Mumbai film festival.

Anita Hassanandani

Considered amongst the most stylish actors of the TV Industry. She is a true fashionista, who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media for her uber-chic style statement. Be it her outlandish gowns, modern ethnic attires or boho dresses, Anita Hassanandani sure knows the art of charming her fans with her voguish fashion choices.

Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

In this photo, the Naagin 4 actor looks drop-dead gorgeous. Anita Hassanandani looks really graceful and pretty in this marronish-red ruffled sari. Anita Hassanandani paired her ruffled sari with a sleeveless gold and red blouse, with a plunging neckline.

Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

The Kucch Toh Hai actor accessorised her sari look with a stunning choker golden necklace with pearl drop details. Alongside with a statement chunky big ring. Anita kept her makeup very classic with nude lips and lots of mascara. Not to miss her adorable round Bindi.

