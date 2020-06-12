Priyanka Chopra's 'Zanjeer' And Other Movies Directed By Apoorva Lakhia

Apoorva Lakhia is one of the popular directors. He has directed various movies throughout his career and worked with some of the famous Bollywood stars. Take a look at some of the movies directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Movies directed by Apoorva Lakhia

Zanjeer

Zanjeer features Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The plot of the movie is about a police officer, who is on a mission to kill a mafia gang leader. The role of the police officer is played by Ram Charan. The cast of Zanjeer also includes Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Mahie Gill. Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut with this movie. The 2013 film is a remake of the 1973 Hindi film of the same name.

Ek Ajnabee

Ek Ajnabee is the remake of Tony Scott's Man on Fire. The cast of Ek Ajnabee features Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal and Perizaad Zorabian in the lead role. The plot of the movie is about a an ex-Army officer who protects a little girl from getting kidnapped. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of the officer in the film and Rucha Vaidya plays the role of the little girl. Apoorva Lakhia's movie released on December 9, 2005. Ek Ajnabee is produced by Bunty Walia and Jaspreet Singh Walia.

Haseena Parkar

Released in 2017, Haseena Parkar stars Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role for the first time. The film is a biographical crime film. It also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Samar Jai Singh, Ankur Bhatia and Rajesh Tailang with others. The story of the movie is written by Suresh Nair. Shraddha Kapoor was praised for her role in the biographical film.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

The plot of the movie is based on a real-life gun battle between gangsters and the Mumbai police. Shootout at Lokhandwala features Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, Tushar Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Aditya Lakhia, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza and Amrita Singh. The crime film released on May 25, 2007.

Mission Istanbul

Mission Istanbul features Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Zayed Khan, Shabir Ahluwalia and Suniel Shetty. The story is based on the life of news reporter Vikas Sagar. The role of Vikas Sagar is played by Zayed Khan. The action thriller film is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Shabbir Boxwala.

